Evidence of the filming of the “Wonder Woman” sequel has been all over the D.C. and Northern Virginia area recently (dig those vintage cars downtown Sunday?). And on Saturday, star Gal Gadot turned up again — this time, at Inova Children’s Hospital in Falls Church.

Gadot, wearing her full Amazonian princess costume, from over-the-knee boots to golden tiara, visited with patients and staff at the facility. Several doctors took to Twitter to thank the actress.

“Thank you Gal Gadot for visiting us at Inova Children’s Hospital. You are a true Wonder Woman,” cardiac surgeon Lucas Collazo wrote, alongside a picture of Gadot posing with members of the hospital’s staff. “The kids loved it…and so did the staff.”

Thank you ⁦@GalGadot⁩ for visiting us ⁦@InovaHealth⁩ Children’s Hospital. You are a true Wonder Woman. The kids loved it...and so did the staff 😉 #wonderwoman84 pic.twitter.com/EFDLM02rpf — Dr. Lucas Collazo (@DrCollazo) July 6, 2018

Dear @GalGadot- Thank you SO MUCH for visiting my patients and colleagues at #InovaChildrensHospital! Next time, can you align your visit with my call schedule? Love, #SuperFan pic.twitter.com/kmE7CoFRvE — Patty Seo-Mayer (@PSeoMayer) July 7, 2018

Pediatric neurologist Patty Seo-Mayer seemed bummed to have missed the excitement. “Dear @GalGadot- Thank you SO MUCH for visiting my patients and colleagues at #InovaChildrensHospital!” she wrote. “Next time, can you align your visit with my call schedule? Love, #SuperFan.”

“Wonder Woman 1984″ has been filming in the area for the last month, including at the former Landmark Mall in Alexandria.