

Adam Harrison and Jessica Schneider. (Courtesy of Jessica Schneider)

While President Trump was, in true reality-TV form, still mulling his choices for a Supreme Court pick, one journalist who has been covering every development in his nominee-selection process made her own big choice with no waffling. CNN justice correspondent Jessica Schneider and boyfriend Adam Harrison got engaged last weekend, the happy couple reports.

Schneider, 38, and Harrison, 40, a project manager at construction management firm John Moriarty and Associates, met last year on Bumble. (See, folks, there’s hope!)

Some sweet details: He popped the question on the dock of her family cottage on Owasco Lake in Upstate New York with a ring he redesigned using the diamond his grandfather gave his grandmother in the 1940s.

The Washington-based couple are planning a May wedding.