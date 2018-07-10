

Chris Pine walks the red carpet at the 2015 Academy Awards. (Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images)

Hey isn’t that . . . actors Chris Pine and Channing Tatum going for a friendly bike ride together Monday afternoon?

The duo were spotted outside of La Colombe Coffee on Florida Avenue NW, recharging with caffeine. Pine, who is currently starring in “Wonder Woman 1984” alongside Gal Gadot, was sporting bike shorts, a ball cap and sunglasses. Tatum, whose abs you may remember from “Magic Mike,” was similarly incognito in exercise attire. No word on whether Tatum is making a cameo in the superhero sequel or if he was just in town hanging with a fellow Hollywood heartthrob, as you do.

After grabbing iced coffees from the popular watering hole, the famous men hopped on their bikes and rode. A handful of fans recognized the pair but didn’t disturb their workout/bonding time with selfies.

The cast of “Wonder Woman 1984” (which has been operating around under the not-so-secret title “Magic Hour”) has been spotted all over the District since filming began in June. Gadot most recently popped up at Inova Children’s Hospital in Falls Church and has been spotted in Georgetown and dining at Rasika West End. Pine has been to Le Diplomate and took a mini-break at the Inn at Little Washington.