

Polo players take the field at the Argentina Heritage Polo Tournament in Poolesville, Md., on July 14. (Erin Schaff for The Washington Post)

The sun was high and the fashion was hot at the Argentine Embassy’s first Heritage Polo Tournament on Saturday. Nearly 500 guests gathered in their polo best for an afternoon of ponies (plus famous Argentine barbecue) at the Summerhill Polo fields in Poolesville, Md. Academy Award-winning actor Robert Duvall, who owns a horse farm in Virginia, threw the opening ball to much fanfare. The afternoon, which raised money for the Garrahan Hospital in Buenos Aires, ended traditionally with divot stomping and dancing.



Actor Robert Duvall throws the first ball of the match. (Erin Schaff for The Washington Post)



Onlookers attend the Heritage Polo Tournament put on by the Embassy of Argentina. (Erin Schaff for The Washington Post)



Friends chat at the event, which raised money for the Garrahan Hospital in Buenos Aires. (Erin Schaff for The Washington Post)



Many guests sport hats at the tournament in Poolesville, Md. (Erin Schaff for The Washington Post)



A toddler yells “goal!” as a point is scored during a game. (Erin Schaff for The Washington Post)