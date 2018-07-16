

From left, Tiffany Trump, Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump walk to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on June 1.

She is still legally blonde, folks: A spokeswoman for Tiffany Trump says the first daughter has not dropped out of Georgetown Law, as a report in the Daily Caller claimed.

“Simply false,” said a Trump Organization spokeswoman of the story that cited “sources close to” Tiffany Trump. “She’s still enrolled in law school.”

President Trump’s younger daughter this spring finished her famously brutal 1L (that’s first year of law school, in legal-beagle slang), and has been enjoying a summer blissfully free from those law books. Per the Instagram evidence, the 24-year-old has been chilling in Manhattan and the Hamptons with friends, hitting up see-and-be-seen spots like Soho House and the Surf Lodge in Montauk. (That’s in contrast to many of her classmates, who typically spend the summer after 1L polishing up their résumés with internships.)

Other topics for her “What I Did on My Summer Vacation” essay: Tiffany joined her dad for a weekend at Camp David last month, celebrated pride month with friends in the Big Apple and has apparently been dabbling in craft projects in her free time. She has posted several Instagram stories showing her DIY efforts, including a denim vest she adorned with sparkly paint.