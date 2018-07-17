D.C. United player Wayne Rooney. (Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images)

Hey isn’t that . . . D.C. United’s new show pony, Wayne Rooney, dining at the Salt Line?

The British footballer was seen grabbing dinner at the Navy Yard seafood establishment Monday night. Rooney was apparently accompanied by three of his new teammates, whom he has known for only two weeks. The gang chowed down on lobster rolls and Boston roast beef sandwiches. Though the restaurant was buzzing with talk of Rooney’s presence, fans were respectful and gave the soccer star his space, according to a spy.

Rooney, a record-setting scorer for England’s national team and Manchester United, signed a 3½-year deal with D.C. United in June. He made his Major League Soccer debut on Saturday during the team’s inaugural match at the new Audi Field. He nabbed an assist during the game, which the United won 3-1 over the Vancouver Whitecaps.