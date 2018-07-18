

Chuck Liddell. (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Hey isn’t that . . . Chuck Liddell, with family and friends at Ice Cream Jubilee?

The professional MMA fighter stopped by the Navy Yard joint Tuesday afternoon and snacked on sundaes. (Is ice cream part of his training diet? If so, sign us up.)

“The Iceman,” as he is often called, happily posed for photos. When his car service arrived, Liddell demonstrated his strength by carrying an impressive amount of items out of the store, including a stroller and two or so bags in one hand, and approximately four bags in the other, according to an impressed insider.