Bristol Palin has joined the cast of MTV’s “Teen Mom OG,” an MTV spokeswoman confirmed Friday.

Palin, 27, was 17 when she became pregnant with her first child, Tripp. Her pregnancy made headlines during the 2008 presidential campaign when her mother, former Alaska governor Sarah Palin, made an unsuccessful run for vice president.

On “Teen Mom OG,” Palin will be featured alongside original cast members of “16 and Pregnant,” which premiered in 2009 and spawned a long-running, popular franchise about young mothers and their families.

Palin, now a mother of three, also confirmed the news on her Instagram account, writing, “I look forward to sharing my experiences and hope that I can help others on their journey.”

Palin became somewhat of an abstinence advocate following her first pregnancy, earning $262,500 in 2009 as a teen pregnancy ambassador for the Candie’s Foundation. She raised eyebrows in 2015 when she announced she was pregnant again amid a split from her then-fiance Dakota Meyer, a former Marine and Medal of Honor recipient. The two wed in 2016, five months after welcoming daughter Sailor Grace. They have another daughter, Atlee Bay, who was born last year.

Palin and Meyer appeared headed for another split in February, after Meyer filed for divorce. But the two have appeared close on social media in the months since. “Bristol Palin and Dakota Meyer Look Cozy on Instagram After Split,” one People headline proclaimed in May. Given the show’s subject matter, it’s likely “Teen Mom OG” will offer insight into their relationship status when it comes this fall (there is no set air date yet).

The upcoming season of “Teen Mom OG” will not feature Farrah Abraham, a star of the show who waged (and eventually settled) a $5 million lawsuit against MTV’s parent company, Viacom, earlier this year. According to Variety, Abraham said in her initial complaint that she was “harassed, humiliated, discriminated against, disrespected, ridiculed, degraded and sex shamed” for her decision to appear in pornographic videos.

“Teen Mom OG” won’t be Palin’s first reality show turn. She competed on ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” in 2010. In 2012, she documented her life as a young, single mom in Lifetime’s short-lived “Bristol Palin: Life’s a Tripp,” which Washington Post TV critic Hank Stuever dubbed “a new low for anyone who makes the mistake of watching.” Later that year, she returned to DWTS as part of Season 15’s all-star cast.

Read more:

Sarah Palin flew across the country to talk about veterans. It was a Sacha Baron Cohen prank.

How MTV’s ’16 and Pregnant’ led to declining teen birthrates