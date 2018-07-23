

Tom Cruise attends the “Mission: Impossible — Fallout” U.S. premiere at the Smithsonian National Air & Space Museum on Sunday in Washington. (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

For a few glamorous hours on Sunday night, the crowd outside Washington’s National Air and Space Museum managed to forget about the relentless political news cycle and the relentless summer heat when the cast of “Mission Impossible: Fallout” arrived on the Mall in all its Hollywood glory.

The red carpet was flooded with A-listers for the U.S. premiere of the summer blockbuster. Angela Bassett strutted, Michelle Monaghan twirled and Henry Cavill grabbed phones to snap selfies. Oh, and some guy named Tom Cruise was there.



Actor Henry Cavill poses with fans during the “Mission: Impossible — Fallout” premiere outside the Smithsonian’s National Air & Space Museum. (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

The soiree added to a summer when “Wonder Woman 2″ filmed in D.C., giving the city an extra dose of coolness. Are there even more Washington-filmed box office hits on the horizon?

Well, better to aim low and tackle the smaller issues first, like actually getting the C.I.A. on board. Director Christopher McQuarrie said he’s always trying to put the spy agency’s headquarters in his films. But current filming restrictions make that tough, even when your movie is about a spy agency.

“There’s one shot — the last shot anyone ever got of it — that [other films] keep using over and over again,” McQuarrie said, laughing. “So it would be really nice if the C.I.A. let us update it.”

Cruise had somewhat of a D.C. homecoming — he screened his now legendary film “Top Gun” at the Air and Space Museum back in 1986. And in a time of high political tensions, Cruise said he’s glad to offer something else to encapsulate the nation’s capital — at least momentarily.



Tom Cruise poses with fans during the “Mission: Impossible — Fallout” U.S. premiere. (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

“We get to bring movies, man!” he said, smiling. “I just want to entertain people. I have the best job in the world.” And Washington appears to love him for it — the movie star sauntered down the red carpet with a lipstick smudge on his cheek after greeting screaming fans outside.

Even CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer, who lives and breathes current affairs, embraced the magic of the silver screen with a small role in the film.

“I’ve noticed over the years when Hollywood comes to Washington, it’s a big deal for them to see us,” he said. “But when a movie star tells you, ‘I’ve been watching you on TV, I remember your big stories’ you’re like, ‘wow.’”

But whether a career change is in Blitzer’s future is still up in the air.

“I’m waiting to see what the reviews are,” he joked.



Producer Jake Myers, left, director Christopher McQuarrie, Tom Cruise and Henry Cavill. (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

Negative feedback doesn’t seem to be a problem — with rave initial reviews fueling a current Rotten Tomatoes score of 96 percent, “Fallout” is already being hailed by some as the film of the summer.

What sets apart this movie, the sixth in the series, is that it’s “a little darker, a little grittier,” producer Jake Myers explained.

Taking a completely different approach for “Fallout” was a gamble, McQuarrie said. They initially included so much action that they ended up cutting some after test audiences seemed a little too stressed out after the film ended.

“When you subvert expectations you’re doing so at your peril,” McQuarrie said. “I was worried that some segment of the audience would say, ‘Ehh, no.’”

But as he gazed around at the screaming fans practically piling on top of each other in hopes of sharing this moment with his cast, McQuarrie’s fears seemed to subside.

“But the response has been kind of ridiculous,” McQuarrie said. “I’m very grateful.”