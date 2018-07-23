

Republic Restoratives in Ivy City was the scene of a surprise wedding Saturday. (Dayna Smith for The Washington Post)

Knot tied, in a surprising fashion: Former Obama East Wing staffers Mackenzie Smith and Blaine Boyd got hitched Saturday in front of guests (including former first couple Barack and Michelle Obama) who thought they had gathered for a mere party.

Smith oversaw scheduling and advance work for Michelle Obama during her husband’s administration and is now her deputy chief of staff, and Boyd, now a law student at the University of Maryland, was her director of correspondence.

Smith and Boyd had invited family and friends to craft distillery Republic Restoratives in Ivy City (more Obama connections: It’s co-owned by administration alum Pia Carusone) under the ruse of it being a welcome-to-Washington bash for Smith’s brother, Redskins’ new star quarterback Alex Smith. Attendees were escorted into the venue’s barrel room and got the sense that this was going to be no ordinary soiree when the DJ started blasting Bruno Mars’s ode to elopement, “Marry You.” Their suspicions were confirmed when the (surprise!) bride and groom entered, trailed by nieces and nephews holding signs that read “#issawedding” and “Who’s got the rings?”

Tina Tchen, the former first lady’s chief of staff, officiated the ceremony, and afterward, the party continued downstairs.