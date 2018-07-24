

Karlie Kloss at the 2017 Oscars. (Christopher Polk/Getty)

Karlie Kloss will officially be joining the Kushner family.

The supermodel announced Tuesday that she is engaged to venture capitalist Josh Kushner, brother of senior Trump adviser/Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner.

“I love you more than I have words to express,” Kloss wrote on Instagram. “Josh, you’re my best friend and my soulmate. I can’t wait for forever together. Yes a million times over.”

Kloss and Josh Kushner have been dating since 2012, and have been relatively tight-lipped about their relationship (although they are apt to post Instagram photos of each other).

“It’s not like I’ve ever wanted to be so secretive about my private life,” Kloss told Porter in April. “Carolina Herrera always says, ‘A woman who’s an open book is boring.’ There’s no mystery anymore. I know in my life what really matters to me. I’m not trying to hide that from the world; I just really like having a more private private life.” But, she added, “I’ve got nothing to hide, though!”

Despite taking a quiet approach to their love lives, any kind of political inclination the pair makes public generates plenty of interest, given the Trump connection.

A spokesman for Josh Kushner told Esquire in August 2016 that he was a lifelong Democrat who didn’t plan to vote for Trump, and Kushner reportedly spent the first full day of Trump’s presidency “observing” the Women’s March in Washington. He also posted a photo of himself with brother Jared at the White House that same weekend.

A post shared by Joshua Kushner (@joshuakushner) on Jan 22, 2017 at 1:45pm PST

Kloss joined other stars on the red carpet at the 2017 Oscars by wearing a ribbon in support of the “Stand With ACLU” initiative. She also supported Trump opponent Hillary Clinton, tweeting that she voted for the Democrat on Election Day.

One of the greatest privileges we have as Americans is a voice. I’m proud to say I did my part, now it’s your turn. 🤘 🇺🇸#ImWithHer pic.twitter.com/kJSNxLqy2u — Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) November 8, 2016

The duo was also very public with their backing for gun control, attending the March for Our Lives and posting photos on Instagram showing protest signs.