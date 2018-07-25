

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama walk from the White House in August 2016 to board Marine One. (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

Hey isn’t that . . . Barack and Michelle Obama at SEI restaurant on Tuesday night?

The Obamas were spotted at the Asian eatery in Penn Quarter with the former president’s sister, Maya Soetoro-Ng, and her two daughters, one of whom had just turned the big 1-0. The family celebrated with sashimi and sushi at the restaurant, which opened on Inauguration Day 2008 just a few blocks from 1600 Penn. The downtown establishment was a holiday catering go-to for the Obama White House.

The former first couple was last seen in public abroad. Barack Obama was visiting Kenya, his father’s home country, to support his sister Auma Obama’s local charity earlier this month. Meanwhile, former first lady Michelle Obama was spotted dancing like no one was watching in Paris at her forever friend Beyoncé’s On the Run II concert.