The Kennedy Center is out with its annual list of honorees who will collect those famous rainbow-striped medals at a glitzy, celeb-studded ceremony and show in December. And (surprise!) several artists on the list aren’t fans of President Trump.

The honoring of Cher, Reba McEntire, Philip Glass, Wayne Shorter and the creators of “Hamilton” likely means a redux of the awkward dance that happened last year, in the first KenCen Honors of the Trump administration. Several honorees preemptively said they wouldn’t attend the traditional pregame reception at the White House, after which the Trumps simply scrapped the event. The first couple also declined to attend the ceremony itself — presidents and first ladies historically have attended, and they get primo seats with the honorees — “to allow the honorees to celebrate without any political distraction,” according to spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

A spokeswoman for first lady Melania Trump says it’s “too soon” this year to make the call about whether the Trumps will entertain the artists or attend the Kennedy Center event.

But . . . Cher? Within grip-and-grin range of President Trump? We can’t imagine that happening. The “Moonstruck” star’s Twitter account is a veritable buffet of Trump hate. This is a woman who last month ate cow tongue on TV rather than say something nice about the president. (It was a gag on comedian James Corden’s late-night show.)

The Cher/Trump Twitter feud goes waaay back: In 2012, the two early adopters of the platform clashed after Cher urged fans to boycott Macy’s because it carried Trump wares. She called him a “RACIST CRETIN, WHO’D LIE LIKE ‘HIS RUG’ TO GET SOME CHEAP PRESS!”

Trump responded that she “should spend more time focusing on her family and dying career!” And of course, he defended his hair: “I don’t wear a ‘rug’— it’s mine,” he tweeted. “And I promise not to talk about your massive plastic surgeries that didn’t work.”

Also of note in the KenCen drama, the musical “Hamilton” is being honored, and its creator, Lin-Manuel Miranda, also has been known to drag Trump, particularly over the president’s handling of immigration issues and the storm damage to Puerto Rico, where Miranda has family.

“You’re going straight to hell,” Miranda tweeted after Trump repeatedly criticized Puerto Rico’s mayor. The Pulitzer/Grammy/Emmy/Tony winner also performed a lullaby dedicated to separated migrant families at a protest in Washington last month.

Fellow honoree Glass is nowhere close to being in Cher’s Trump-bashing class, but the composer hasn’t been kind, either. “I don’t do idiots,” he said in an Austrian interview last year. He also sarcastically expressed gratitude for the Trump effect on young people. “It’s wonderful: For the first time, even children are being politicized,” he said. “Even my children, who before that were only immersed in video games, now attend demonstrations and engage politically. We should be grateful to Trump for shaking us.”

One honoree who has at least remained neutral on Trump is McEntire. The country star has stayed a country mile clear of politics. “This is my job to entertain,” she said while guest-co-hosting “The View” last year. “It shouldn’t be my platform to be up on stage, giving my political views.” And though some listeners interpreted her gospel song “Back to God” as having a pro-Trump message, the singer herself says it ain’t so. “What does that have to do with ‘Back to God’?” she asked when a reporter asked her about the song’s connection to the president.