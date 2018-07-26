

Actress Diane Lane was on Capitol Hill on July 25 lobbying for a national ban on the shark fin trade. (Franz Mahr/Oceana)

Celeb: Newest “House of Cards” cast member Diane Lane, a veteran actress who somehow still drips all-American girl-next-door vibes despite being best known for the film “Unfaithful.”

Cause: Sharks — or more specifically, a national ban on the trade of shark fins, which threatens their population as well as the ocean ecosystem. The United States bans the practice of “finning,” or cutting off a shark’s fin (usually for soup) while the fish is alive and then discarding the rest of its body, but the sale of fins is legal in some states.

Scene: Lane is sipping tea from a two-hander mug decorated with the definition of a “representative.” She needs a moment, explains a publicist with Oceana. In a tightly scheduled afternoon, the nonprofit group had run Lane “ragged” meeting with nearly half a dozen members of Congress, including an unplanned “drive-by” with House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.), and in about 15 minutes the actress would head downstairs to a reception packed with young staffers and even more lawmakers to once again make the case for protecting sharks. But Lane, dressed in business black accented with a silver shark pendant necklace, was more than ready to rattle off more facts and figures.

“Now I get to put my mouth where my money’s been,” said Lane, who first got involved with the organization at the behest of fellow informed famous person Ted Danson.

So here’s an obvious question: Why sharks? “Some people say why and others say why not?” Lane said. “Where does one begin to invest action in the preservation of the health of our ocean?” Later, after recharging with tea, she’d head downstairs, snap a few photos with a shark mascot sporting suit pants and dress shoes, and urge the room to “get this done.”

Sound bite: “We’re participating in a problem,” Lane said. “We can’t really legislate as long as we’re part of being the bad guys. We need to be one of the good guys.”