In a wide-ranging interview with Sean Hannity on Thursday night, Roseanne Barr attempted to defend her tweet about Valerie Jarrett (“muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj.”) that got her fired from ABC two months ago.

“I was so sad that people thought it was racist,” Barr said, in her first televised interview since her sitcom was shut down after ABC deemed the tweet “abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values.”

Barr repeatedly told Hannity that to her, the tweet was a political statement and had nothing to do with race.

“That is a tweet about asking for accountability from the previous administration about the Iran deal, which Valerie Jarrett is the author of, and that was what was in my head,” Barr said.

Barr also used her previous defense that she didn’t know Jarrett, adviser to former president Barack Obama, was African American: “I thought she was Middle Eastern,” she said.

Hannity asked what Barr would say to Jarrett if she could talk to her directly.

“If she’s watching,” Barr said, turning directly to the camera, “I’m so sorry that you thought I was racist and that you thought my tweet was racist, because it wasn’t, it was political. And I’m sorry for the misunderstanding that caused my ill-worded tweet. And I’m sorry that you feel harmed and hurt. And I never meant that and for that I apologize. I never meant to hurt anybody, or say anything negative about an entire race of people, which I think 30 years of my work can attest to.”

“Plus I’ll tell her, she’s gotta get a new haircut,” Barr added. “Seriously. She needs a new haircut.”

