

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal on Oct. 18. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

It’s a boy for Bradley Beal. The 25-year-old Wizards player and his girlfriend, Kamiah Adams, also 25, welcomed their first child on July 23.

Bradley Emmanuel Beal II entered the world at 4:22 p.m., according to Adams’s Instagram post.

“God gave me an angel on earth!” Adams captioned the photo, which shows the newborn clutching her finger. “Daddy and I love you sooooo much deuce!”

Adams, a business owner and former “Love & Hip Hop Hollywood” cast member, announced her pregnancy on Instagram in May.

Beal, a shooting guard for the Wizards, has been playing for the D.C. team since 2012.