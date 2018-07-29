

Former first couple Barack and Michelle Obama on Feb. 12. (Jim Bourg/Reuters)

Hey isn’t that . . . Barack and Michelle Obama proving for the umpteenth time that they are huge Beyoncé and Jay-Z stans?

The Obamas nearly outshone the famous pop/rap duo once fans realized that the former first couple was at FedEx Field in Landover, Md., on Saturday for a stop on the On the Run II tour. Every cellphone in their immediate vicinity quickly switched from the stage to the Obamas’ VIP box. Barack and Michelle were caught on camera jamming — hands in the air and everything. This is the second Beyoncé concert Mrs. Obama has attended this month alone. She was spotted in Paris just two weeks ago for the tour’s stop there, partying front row with Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles.

One Twitter user summed up the Washington-area crowd’s excitement: “[The Obamas] are living their best life. While the rest of us are living in turmoil.”

The Obama and the Carters go way back. Beyoncé serenaded the former first couple at the 2009 inaugural ball and performed at Michelle Obama’s 50th birthday celebration at the White House. In 2015, when asked what occupation she would have if she could be anything other than first lady, Michelle Obama answered, “I would be Beyoncé.”