

Nick Jonas speaks while Deidre Pujols looks on during a Strike Out Slavery news conference on July 30. (Paul Kim)

Celebs: Pop star Nick Jonas, a former member of the Grammy-nominated group the Jonas Brothers and now a successful solo artist, Washington Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg and Los Angeles Angels first baseman Albert Pujols.

Cause: Strike Out Slavery, an organization founded by Pujols and his wife, Deidre, that partners with MLB to bring awareness to modern-day slavery, a $150 billion criminal industry. Nationals Park will host its first Strike Out Slavery awareness festival and free postgame concert on Aug. 23, during which Jonas will perform.



Albert Pujols, left, and Stephen Strasburg. (Paul Kim)

Scene: Hidden in the back tunnels of Nats Park where the average ballgame attendee will never set foot, the three celebs sat on a panel in the pressroom along with local human trafficking survivor Stacey Jewel, and Bradley Myles, chief executive of the anti-human trafficking company Polaris. Strasburg and Pujols donned their respective team’s hats, and Jonas was theme-appropriate in a navy and red bomber jacket — the colors of both teams. Jonas briefly spoke about his role in the organization and commitment to the cause before being whisked away because of time constraints in his schedule, while Strasburg and Albert Pujols stayed for the remainder of the event and welcomed questions.

Sound bites: “Moments like this where I can share with my fans a cause that is important, that I feel like they should get behind as well, are why I do what I do,” Jonas, who has been friends with the Pujols for about nine years, said. “I’m hopeful that we can continue to create some great awareness and prevent [human trafficking] from happening because I think that’s our responsibility.”

Strasburg spoke about what inspired him to join forces with the Pujolses and get involved in the upcoming August event. “Back in 2015, hearing a talk from a survivor . . . it really gave me a lot of perspective and really a call for action,” he said. “I hope this gets bigger and bigger and I’m excited to be a part of it.”

Albert Pujols applauded the efforts of his wife, who came up with the concept for Strike Out Slavery after traveling the world and meeting victims from around the globe. “I saw her passion, and it’s kind of like, my time to give her support,” he said. “After those 20 years that she’s been there for me, it’s my time.”