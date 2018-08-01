

Nicole Kidman appears at the AACTA International Awards in Los Angeles. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File)

The A-list women of Hollywood appear to be banding together to take down Fox News all the way from La La Land.

Oscar winner Nicole Kidman and Oscar nominee Margot Robbie are reportedly in talks to join the cast of “Fair and Balanced,” the film about the women of Fox News under Roger Ailes’s real-life reign at the conservative-leaning cable network.

The movie, which has previously been described as an Ailes biopic, is in fact the story of the “women who took on the toxic male culture of Fox News and helped depose its chief architect,” according to Deadline. Kidman would play Gretchen Carlson, the longtime Fox News anchor who in 2016 sued Ailes, her former boss, who was then ousted from the network he helped build and died a year later.

The real Carlson shared the news Wednesday of Kidman’s casting with her more than 100,000 Twitter followers. “As the first person to take the risk – it also means I can’t share all of the details of what really happened, so I hope the true story is depicted,” she wrote. “The most important thing is that so many more women are now believed and have been given a voice. #BeFierce #StopSexualHarassment.”

Robbie would play a fictional Fox News producer alongside Academy Award winner Charlize Theron, who is already attached to the film as a producer and co-star. The “Atomic Blonde” actress is set to play Megyn Kelly, another former Fox News star who added her voice to the chorus of women at the network who said they were sexually harassed by Ailes.

Elsewhere in Hollywood, Hillary Clinton is teaming up with Steven Spielberg (NBD or anything) to adapt author Elaine Weiss’s book, “The Woman’s Hour: The Great Fight to Win the Vote.” The project, which Clinton will executive produce, will be packaged as a limited series or TV movie. Adding to her IMDb page, Clinton is also scheduled to guest-star on the CBS drama “Madam Secretary” in the fall.