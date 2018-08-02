

Bristol Palin attends the “Dancing with the Stars: All Stars” panel in 2012. (Todd Williamson/Invision/AP)

Divorced: Bristol Palin, 27, and her husband of less than two years, Dakota Meyer, 30.

Palin, the eldest daughter of former Alaska governor and vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin, announced via Instagram that she was “freshly divorced” almost six months after news of the couple’s initial split.

Earlier this month, Palin, who has three children, revealed that she would be joining the cast of MTV’s “Teen Mom OG.” Palin was 17 when she gave birth to her oldest child, son Tripp, whose father is her high school sweetheart and former fiance, Levi Johnston. She married former Marine Dakota Meyer in 2016, with whom she shares daughters Sailor Grace and Atlee Bay.

Palin and Meyer’s relationship has been rocky from the start. The two called off their very public engagement just days before their scheduled wedding in May 2015. A month later, Palin announced she was pregnant but did not specifically name Meyer as the father. After welcoming Sailor Grace later that same year, Meyer and Palin reunited and eventually made it down the aisle in 2016 (after the child’s last name was changed to Palin Meyer). Another daughter followed in 2017.

News of the couple’s impending split broke in February. It was Meyer who filed for divorce in Texas, where the duo have lived for the past year. Court documents listed “discord or conflict of personalities” as the reason for the breakup, according to Page Six.

On Wednesday, Palin answered several questions from fans and followers via Instagram stories, including whether she was currently dating.

“Freshly divorced & single forever lezzbereal (I am not ready to date),” Palin wrote.

When asked to give advice to fellow single moms, Palin had this to say: “Try your hardest, work hard, don’t search for someone to fill the emptiness you might feel by not being married, it gets easier . . .”