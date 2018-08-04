

First lady Melania Trump is “open” to visiting LeBron James’s school for at-risk kids. (Luca Bruno/AP)

President Trump slammed LeBron James this weekend, questioning the NBA great’s intellectual prowess — but first lady Melania Trump had nicer things to say about the newly minted L.A. Laker, and so did Hillary Clinton.

Here’s how the King James-Trump drama went down: On Friday night, Trump tweeted his thoughts on an interview that James did with CNN’s Don Lemon (another of President Trump’s favorite targets). “LeBron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon,” Trump wrote. “He made LeBron look smart, which isn’t easy to do. I like Mike!” The last line was a vintage 1990s reference to NBA icon Michael Jordan, and another burn by the president of James, who had told Lemon that Trump was “using sports to kind of divide us.”

Lebron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon. He made Lebron look smart, which isn’t easy to do. I like Mike! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2018

Melania Trump, though, was apparently focused on a different part of the Lemon-James conversation. The two men talked during the interview about James’s new “I Promise School” for at-risk youths in Akron, Ohio, which piqued the first lady’s interest.

Her spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, released a statement Saturday saying Melania Trump would consider visiting the facility as part of her “Be Best” initiative aimed at improving the lives of children. “It looks like LeBron James is working to do good things on behalf of our next generation and just as she always has, the First Lady encourages everyone to have an open dialogue about issues facing children today,” Grisham said.

Also singing James’s praises? Former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, who said in a tweet that James is “a great family man, incredible ballplayer, gives back to his community, and isn’t afraid to speak his mind. He’s a world class athlete and a class act. We need more like him in this world.”