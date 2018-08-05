Actress, advocate and author Amber Tamblyn might be trying to clean up the entertainment industry, but at the moment she can’t even stay on top of her laundry. “I’m wearing socks I’ve worn for three days straight,” Tamblyn confided to a rapt audience at the Politics and Prose bookstore at the Wharf. She even jokingly offered to buy a bottle of bourbon for a guest in exchange for a local washing machine.

Headlining a bicoastal book tour and waging battle in the #MeToo movement have kept her a little busy. The “Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants” star was in town Thursday to discuss her debut novel, “Any Man,” a thriller centered on male victims of sexual assault and violence.

“I do think everyone’s exhausted — I’m exhausted — and the problem with that is that the other side is betting on our exhaustion,” she told the crowd. “Some men have been accused, even recently, with some pretty horrific behavior and haven’t been forced to step down.”

“You can already kind of see how the Me Too movement is starting to taper a little bit,” she added, “and sort of be disregarded.”

It’s also frustrating for Tamblyn to see individuals such as Brock Turner, who was convicted of sexually assaulting an unconscious woman in 2016, dodge behind inventive defenses such as “outercourse” to avoid consequences for their behavior and actions.

“I have compassion for Brock Turner [but] I don’t have sympathy for him, whatsoever,” Tamblyn said. “It is a really pathetic and sad way to try to get some credit back for his life.”

Donning pastel purple Doc Martens and a navy Emily’s List T-shirt that was emblazoned with “Elect Women” in white type, Tamblyn discussed potential film options for her book (yes, there have been discussions) and how she uses dark comedy as a mechanism to cope with tough topics and personal experiences.

“I have always found a morbidity in the world that I live in and the entertainment business,” she told the group. “Growing up as a child actor alone is so cruel, and unfounded, and creates such a horrible relationship with the physical self and the emotional self that I had to find humor in it. I had to learn how to find humor in being asked to lose five pounds to get a role.”

Tamblyn, who was recently cast as the daughter of a conservative president in FX’s drama pilot, “Y,” also mentioned she’s penning another op-ed on the topic of sexual assault for the New York Times. Her last piece, “I’m Done With Not Being Believed,” went viral.