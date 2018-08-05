

Rapper Nas was spotted in Washington on Friday. (Larry Busacca/Getty Images)

Hey, isn’t that . . . rapper Nas enjoying dinner at RPM Italian on Friday night?

The “Illmatic” chart-topper was spotted with an unidentified female guest; the pair appeared to enter through the back and picked a secluded table for their meal. A spy says Nas was wearing a navy track suit and a dart-board-shaped necklace. On the menu: pizza, branzino, pasta, capped off with Italian doughnuts for dessert.

No word on what brings the native New Yorker inside the Beltway, though RPM is a known celeb magnet — the Mount Vernon hot spot (it’s co-owned by E! host Giuliana Rancic and her husband, Bill) has drawn the boldfaced likes of Michelle Obama, Sean Combs, Shaquille O’Neal, and Ivanka Trump.