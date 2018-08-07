

Rosie O’Donnell and cast members from Broadway musicals join the “Kremlin Annex” protest in front of the White House on Monday. (Brian Snyder/Reuters)

President Trump might be golfing at his New Jersey resort, but back at home, he had some caroling visitors. Rosie O’Donnell, the actress and TV personality who has publicly traded barbs with the commander in chief, joined a bunch of Broadway musicians outside the White House grounds Monday for a musical protest.

The group performed tunes from shows including “Hamilton” and “Phantom of the Opera,” and carried anti-Trump signs as they joined an ongoing protest now into its third week, which activists have dubbed the “Kremlin Annex.”

O’Donnell, sporting a T-shirt depicting a Broadway marquee that read “Now Showing: TRUTH,” addressed the crowd, lending support to the protesters who say they plan to keep up their lively picketing/nightly party “until Donald Trump is gone,” according to the group’s website.

“Let the president know in no uncertain terms that we are alive, awake and we are woke,” O’Donnell said. “We are not going away.”