

Omarosa is releasing a book containing an “explosive” account of her brief tenure in President Trump’s White House. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images)

Omarosa Manigault Newman knows how to generate a headline, people. Juuuust in time to promote her new book, which is being billed as the former “Apprentice” meanie’s spill-all-the-tea tome about her White House stint, word is out that she has in her possession tapes of conversations with President Trump.

Omarosa secretly recorded the president, multiple sources told the Daily Beast, the audiotapes of which the former White House aide then “leveraged while shopping” her book, which bears the unsubtle title “Unhinged.” Interestingly, the talk captured on tape isn’t significant in itself (the Daily Beast described it as “anodyne, everyday chatter”), but it does indicate that the formerly loyal Trump aide is feeling decidedly not-so-devoted to her onetime boss these days.

Indeed, her publisher is promising an “explosive, jaw-dropping account” of life in the West Wing. And, as the Daily Beast notes, Trump himself just hates the idea of being taped — so perhaps the news that Omarosa did just that is intended to draw a critical tweet from Trump (a.k.a. book-publicity gold)?