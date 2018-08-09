

Tiffany Trump, left, and Lindsay Lohan. (Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Just Drew Clothing; Yorgos Karahalis/AP)

Tiffany Trump, the younger daughter of President Trump, spent several days last week vacationing in Greece alongside one Lindsay Lohan, the former child star turned Hollywood cautionary tale. This apparently was a big deal. People, New York magazine, Page Six and Vanity Fair all had something to say about the unlikely pairing, which was first reported in a New York Times profile in which Lohan and Tiffany Trump were referred to as old friends.

The collective reaction was a sophisticated “huh?” But was it that weird? Not really. Trump, 24, has a lot of moneyed friends who seem untethered by 9-to-5 jobs and other adult milestones. Before becoming one of the country’s most famous law school students, Trump was best known as one-sixth of the “Snap Pack,” a crew of rich kids who flaunted the collective fruit of their parents’ hard work on social media. The group’s Danny Zuko is 25-year-old Andrew Warren, a fashion designer and prolific Instagrammer who also happens to be besties with Lohan, 32.

So what’s the fuss? Friends of friends of friends hanging in the Mediterranean, what’s not to like?

The idea that the president’s daughter, though grown-up she may be, is palling around with a reformed bad girl seems to be the major plot point here. Despite not living in (or working at or incessantly tweeting about) the White House, Tiffany Trump is still a member of the first family, long the picture-perfect mascots of American exceptionalism. The potential for a headline about a wild night at Lohan’s newly opened beach club on the island of Mykonos was overripe.

But nothing really salacious happened — at least not on social media. The crew attended a fundraising event to benefit victims of the country’s devastating wildfires, partied at Lohan’s club (naturally), hung out on a yacht as rich kids do, and later ate dinner with the Mykonos Mayor Konstantinos Koukas.

Boat Day ⚓️ A post shared by Andrew Warren (@adwarren) on Jul 27, 2018 at 11:38am PDT

In fact, it was Lohan who allegedly chastised Warren for posting a picture of the group’s “boat day.” In a since-deleted comment, Lohan wrote under the photo: “Did @lawyer_com and @realdonaldtrump approve of this? Why would you post this?” The “Mean Girls” actress, who herself quickly deleted pictures of Tiffany Trump partying at her club, is a spokeswoman for lawyer.com and a supporter of President Trump.

Could Lohan, who has called Tiffany Trump “a really sweet girl,” be adding the title of “mother hen” to her list of accomplishments.

The most shocking thing about the TiffLo girlmance is that Lohan might be a positive influence among her younger charges, having climbed her way out of Hollywood’s sunken place to some semblance of normalcy.