

The five-story Parisian-style mansion, located at 2136 R Street NW in Kalorama, is now for sale. (Rachel Roldan)

Argentina is selling a Parisian-style mansion in tony Kalorama (the neighborhood that the Obamas, the Kushners et al. call home) for $2.5 million. Located just one block from Embassy Row, the property at 2136 R Street NW needs some work, according to Curbed.

The five-level, eight-bedroom mansion, listed by Washington Fine Properties, has an intriguing D.C. history. Before the property was owned by Argentina, it was the home of publishing tycoon Charles Edward Marsh. The nearly 10,000-square-foot house was the backdrop for many a high-society function. Marsh, who was close with President Lyndon B. Johnson as well as Vice President Henry A. Wallace (who served under President Franklin D. Roosevelt), often hosted another notable guest: Roald Dahl.

The soon-to-be famous children’s book author lived in Washington while working for the British Embassy (as a spy) in the early 1940s and struck up a close friendship with Marsh, who had recently retired from the newspaper business. Dahl was a regular at the R Street house.