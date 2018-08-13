

Vice President Pence and his wife, Karen. (Dolores Ochoa/AP)

Hey, isn’t that . . . Vice President Pence and his wife, Karen, sneaking into the Saturday night showing of “Mission: Impossible — Fallout” at the Uptown Theater in Cleveland Park?

That is, if you can call an entrance accompanied by a coterie of Secret Service guys stealthy — though somehow, the second couple pulled it off. A fellow moviegoer says the couple arrived in an SUV and bypassed the line, heading into the darkened theater just in time for the coming-attraction trailers, and sat down unnoticed in the lower section of the two-tier theater. Their agents, we’re told, spread out throughout the venue, and it seemed that very few of the audience members even realized who was sitting in their midst.

After taking in the Tom Cruise-starring blockbuster flick, they left just as quietly a few minutes before the lights came back on. “If the goal was to get out of the bubble for a normal date night while avoiding pesky protesters, you’d have to say it was ‘Mission Accomplished,’” says our tipster.