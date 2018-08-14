

Dana Al Marashi, left, head of social and heritage affairs for the embassy of the United Arab Emirates, left, British social secretary Amanda Downes and Meridian International Center President Stuart Holliday. (Stephen Bobb)

Of course the rain held off for a Monday-evening party honoring the social secretaries of Washington. An unofficial club of folks who maintain the guest lists and throw the parties for various embassies, the State Department and the White House, they are the very people who are constantly checking weather apps for signs that their carefully planned cocktails on the terrace will have to move inside or that they’ll need a supply of umbrellas for the valets, pronto.

So it seemed only fair that the sun was shining as the professional event planners mingled for their annual busman’s holiday at the ornate Meridian International Center.

Meridian President Stuart Holliday hailed the well-dressed crowd as no ordinary hosts. The social functions and cultural programming they oversee might be “underestimated,” he said. “But it creates the connections where major policy and agreements can take place.”

Among those mingling over bites of short ribs and shrimp were White House social secretary Rickie Niceta; State Department Chief of Protocol Sean Lawler; the social secretary for the Spanish Embassy, Diane Flamini, and her husband, writer Roland Flamini; Dana Al Marashi, head of heritage and social affairs for the embassy of the United Arab Emirates; Mary Guido, social secretary at the German Embassy; and Tracy Bernstein and Natalie Jones of the Meridian Center.

The event was the usual catch-up session for the diplomatic crowd, though this one had the feel of a send-off party for the most senior member of the club: Amanda Downes, the British Embassy’s social secretary of nearly 30 years, was savoring her last few days on the job, and the more-junior members of her profession and other friends were queued up for photos and hugs.

Downes isn’t spilling any Earl Grey on her way out, either. “I have no secrets!” she declared when asked about what the key to her diplomatic longevity was. (Reader, we don’t believe her: The woman has the cell number of practically everyone in official Washington, and we’re certain she knows where all the city’s metaphorical bodies are buried.)

But Downes, who plans to take a pause at her Cotswolds cottage before plotting her next chapter, says the nature of the job was what enabled her to do it for so long. “No two days are the same,” she said. “And I’ve loved that.”