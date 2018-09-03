

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was spotted at a theater performance this weekend. (Caron Creighton/AP)

Hey, isn’t that . . . Ruth Bader Ginsburg, taking in a performance of Constellation Theatre Company’s “Melancholy Play: A Contemporary Farce” on Sunday night?

The peripatetic Supreme Court justice/noted theater obsessive was spotted at the closing night of the show, which our colleague Celia Wren dubbed a “quirky and poetic comedy.” Per a spy, Ginsburg was dressy-casual in “chino-ish” pants, nude heels and a purple top. Save for her plainclothes security detail, the most “notorious” occupant of the highest bench in the land appeared solo, our source reports.