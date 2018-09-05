

Kim Kardashian, center, visited the White House in May with her attorney Shawn Chapman Holley, right. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP)

As if Washington didn’t feel circus-y enough this week — what with President Trump’s raging over Bob Woodward’s bombshell book and craziness during the Supreme Court confirmation hearings — Kim Kardashian has entered the picture.

The reality TV star is back at the White House and among the attendees of a “listening session about the clemency process,” according to a pool report from Wednesday morning. Senior adviser and Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner is among those hosting, per the report. “The discussion is mainly focused on ways to improve that process to ensure deserving cases receive a fair review,” according to deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley.

So can we look forward to another tweet from President Trump like this one?

Great meeting with @KimKardashian today, talked about prison reform and sentencing. pic.twitter.com/uOy4UJ41JF — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2018

That’s from May, when Kardashian met with Trump in the Oval Office to urge him to pardon Alice Marie Johnson, 63, who was imprisoned in 1996 and was serving a life sentence for a first-time nonviolent drug offense. Kardashian’s efforts paid off, and Trump later offered Johnson a presidential pardon.

This time, Kardashian’s cause celebre seems to be Chris Young, who is 10 years into his life sentence for cocaine and marijuana possession. It seems as though she’s giving the matter a serious effort — per Vanity Fair, “Kardashian has been in near daily contact with Kushner or White House staff members to push for more names.”