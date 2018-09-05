

First lady Melania Trump in July. (Luca Bruno/AP)

Issa Rae, the creator and star of HBO’s “Insecure,” said in a recent interview with Glamour that if first lady Melania Trump liked her show, then maybe she’d have to cancel it.

After recalling how good it felt to have a fan in the White House — that would be former first lady Michelle Obama — Rae imagined what it might be like to get a thumbs-up from Mrs. Trump.

“It bums me out that I will never have that feeling again of the first family [supporting] us so hard and getting us,” Rae said, remembering a time when Mrs. Obama gushed to the 33-year-old Hollywood heavyweight about the Season 2 finale of “Insecure,” currently in its third season on HBO. “If Melania [Trump] said that to me, I would be like, ‘Well, I guess it’s canceled. We’re not making this show. It’s not ours anymore.’ ”

The comment seemed more tongue in cheek than anything. If you want to go deep, Rae could have been adding her signature deadpan to the larger issue of representation in Hollywood, and who “Insecure” — a coming-of-adult show about women of color, with a staff of mostly people of color — is for. Still, Rae’s quote hardly warranted an official response from Mrs. Trump’s team. But this is an East Wing that rarely lets anything go.

Stephanie Grisham, the first lady’s director of communications, responded Wednesday via Twitter, a favorite vehicle of communication for both wings of the Trump White House.

“Alert,” tweeted Grisham directly at Issa, “@FLOTUS likes your show!”

Mmmkay. While the first lady hasn’t spent much time divulging her Sunday night TV-watching habits to the public, there have been some clues. Just last month, after a report that President Trump was upset that Mrs. Trump had a screen tuned to CNN (and not Fox News Channel), the first lady’s office (naturally) responded that she watches “any channel she wants.”

In 2017, New York Times White House correspondent Katie Rogers said that the first lady was a Shonda Rhimes fan. At the time, her favorite show was the soapy drama “How to Get Away With Murder,” starring Viola Davis, according to Rogers. Mrs. Trump also liked the Fox hip-hop family dramedy “Empire.”

“Insecure” tonally has very little in common with “Empire” and HTGAWM, but Mrs. Trump is a woman of varied tastes, it seems. Remember: This is the woman who sports $39 Zara jackets as well as $51,000 Dolce and Gabbana coats.

But Rae, responding to Grisham with the same humor, still isn’t buying it. Of the news that the first lady tunes in to her show, Rae wondered in a tweet: “Melania or the double?”