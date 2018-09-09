Hey, isn’t that… former first lady Michelle Obama dining with friends in Shaw on Saturday night?

Mrs. Obama and five pals grabbed a table at San Lorenzo, an Italian restaurant that opened in June. The Tuscan eatery is owned by chef Massimo Fabbri, who also spearheads Tosca, another favorite of the Obamas (the former first couple spent a date night there in 2011, and the entire Obama Cabinet had a farewell lunch there in 2017).

No word on what the former first lady ate, but the cameo proves that the Obamas, who frequented the District’s restaurants while at the White House, still have a finger on the pulse of the city’s dining scene.