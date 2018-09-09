Animals battled it out on Capitol Hill last week. On Thursday, lawmakers and Hill staffers from both sides of the aisle agreed on one thing — cute furry friends give everyone the feels. And who can’t get behind that? At the 10th annual Cutest Pets on Capitol Hill Contest, the top prizes went to Ralph the dog from the office of Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.), Milo the cat from the office of Rep. Bill Johnson (R-Ohio), and Ruby Sue the goat, who belongs to Rep. Paul Mitchell (R-Mich.).
