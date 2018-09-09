Animals battled it out on Capitol Hill last week. On Thursday, lawmakers and Hill staffers from both sides of the aisle agreed on one thing — cute furry friends give everyone the feels. And who can’t get behind that? At the 10th annual Cutest Pets on Capitol Hill Contest, the top prizes went to Ralph the dog from the office of Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.), Milo the cat from the office of Rep. Bill Johnson (R-Ohio), and Ruby Sue the goat, who belongs to Rep. Paul Mitchell (R-Mich.).



Ralph the dog takes home a top prize at Pet Night on Capitol Hill, hosted by the Pet Leadership Council and the Human Animal Bond Research Institute, on Sept. 6. (Ken Visser/Animal Health Institute)



Judge and veterinarian Rep. Kurt Schrader (D-Ore.) and Andrew Burnett with his dog Ralph. (Ken Visser/Animal Health Institute)



Rep. Paul Mitchell (R-Mich.) with a poster of his winning entry in the “Exotic category,” Ruby Sue the goat. (Ken Visser/Animal Health Institute)



Laura Wilson from the office of Rep. Bill Johnson (R-Ohio) with a poster of the cutest cat, Milo. (Ken Visser/Animal Health Institute)



Attendees at Pet Night on Capitol Hill. (Ken Visser/Animal Health Institute)