

Tiffany Trump attends Taoray Wang’s New York Fashion Week show on Sept. 8. (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Tiffany Trump traded law books for designer frocks this weekend: The younger daughter of President Trump took a front-row seat at the New York Fashion Week show of designer Taoray Wang.

In support of Wang, Tiffany Trump sported a robin’s-egg blue, one-shouldered mini-dress from the Shanghai-based designer’s collection — or make that “Tiffany blue,” as the first daughter captioned an Instagram post of herself posing on a balcony above the New York skyline, along with a heart emoji.

The second-year law student attended Wang’s NYFW show in 2016 (accompanied by mom Marla Maples) but skipped last year. She’s worn Wang’s creations for several previous high-profile events, including her father’s inauguration.