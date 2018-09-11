Sen. Cory Booker on Monday night recounted the moment last week when he said “bring it!” after being threatened with expulsion from the Senate for releasing confidential documents regarding Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

But because the New Jersey Democrat was telling the story from the interview chair at late-night comic Jimmy Fallon’s desk, the phrase got a soundtrack — a crashing drum cymbal courtesy of Questlove from Kimmel’s house band, the Roots. It sounded a little more dramatic that way than it did on C-SPAN, we gotta say.

Booker, at Fallon’s prodding, described his thinking in the moment: “Let me be clear, I love my job,” he said. “I would like to keep my job. But I don’t want to do it at the expense of not doing what’s right.” (The exchange at the Senate hearing was more theoretical than anything — the documents wound up being cleared for release. And besides, a senator hasn’t been kicked out of the chamber since 1862.)

Because Booker’s a pol, his appearance on Fallon’s show was slightly more serious than that of your average late-night guest. He made the case for young people turning out to vote, saying that if 18- to 25-year-olds hit the polls at the midterm, they could create a sea change. “If they voted, they would transform Congress overnight,” he said. “You don’t need to occupy anything. Just come out and vote. That’s one of the things that’s hurting our democracy right now.”