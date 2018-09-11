

LeBron James attends New York Fashion Week on Sept. 6 (Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)

Hey, isn’t that . . . NBA star-philanthropist LeBron James and rapper-actor Drake after filming an episode of the L.A. Laker’s HBO show “The Shop” on 14th Street on Monday night?

Passersby on the rainy evening spotted the multihyphenate superstars near hip salon Immortal Beloved, which houses a separate cuttery, Barber of Hell’s Bottom, we’re told. Blacked-out curtains on the salon’s storefront and RVs for the crew were a dead giveaway — as was the brief appearance of host James and Drake, the latter of whom is likely a guest. Other VIPs who’ve appeared on James’s barbershop-set talk show include Snoop Dogg, Odell Beckham Jr. and Jon Stewart.

“Drizzy!” a group of young men shouted at the rapper, who gamely took a picture with a fan. The sighting was a blink-and-you-missed-it one, and both men quickly slid into waiting SUVs.

Drake’s got more Washington business to attend to this week: He’s performing with hip-hop act Migos on Wednesday and Thursday at Capital One Arena. It’s unclear whether James will stick around, though he almost certainly won’t be visiting the White House after President Trump basically called him stupid last month over Twitter.