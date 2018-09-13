

Rapper Drake in 2017. (Aaron M. Sprecher/AFP/Getty Images)

Hey isn’t that . . . Drake dining out in Mount Vernon Square two nights in a row?

Currently in town for his Aubrey & The Three Amigos Tour, the 31-year-old rapper first dined at RPM Italian on Monday. The “In My Feelings” singer was spotted that night with rumored girlfriend, 18-year-old fashion model Bella Harris.

Drake arrived solo just before 11 p.m. and grabbed a spot at the bar while he waited for the main dining room to clear out. Fans recognized him despite his black hoodie and jeans, but the rapper’s security detail curtailed any selfie-snapping before it happened. Harris, a source tells us, showed up later, entering and exiting through the restaurant’s back entrance. The main dining room was completely empty while the couple ate.

The following night, Drake returned to RPM and once again waited for the restaurant to clear out before heading to the bar located in the main dining room for drinks with friends. The rapper, we’re told, was so impressed with his service that he personally invited the bartender (who waited on him both nights) to his show Wednesday night at the Capital One Arena.

