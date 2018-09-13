

Nicki Minaj, left, and Cardi B. (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Will everyone’s favorite celebrity feud mash up with one of the country’s most-watched political faceoffs? The notorious shoe-throwing, bench-clearing fight between rappers Nicki Minaj and Cardi B at a New York Fashion Week party could take a turn for the political, after Minaj made some Empire State political endorsements over Twitter on Wednesday.

The “Queen” rapper backed incumbent Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul and Letitia James for attorney general in their primary races. “New Yorkers & all NYCHA residents its time to get JUSTICE, VOTE Thur. Sept. 13 for Gov. Cuomo, Lt. Gov. Hochul & Tish James,” she wrote. “They know how to work for the people to make NY even GREATER. Spread the word. See you at the Polls!”

Almost immediately, people watching the Nicki-Cardi drama suggested a new dimension to the New York natives’ feud.

it’s sick that several statewide New York Democratic primaries are now a proxy war between Nicki Minaj and Cardi B — Paul Blest (@pblest) September 12, 2018

Conspiracy theory: the Nicki Minaj/Cardi B fight at fashion week was actually over New York's gubernatorial primary. — Ryan Brooks (@ByRyanBrooks) September 12, 2018

Where Cardi at with that shoe?!? https://t.co/M1hGpPKYuR — Anoa J. Changa (@TheWayWithAnoa) September 12, 2018

Cuomo is facing a challenge by former “Sex and the City” star Cynthia Nixon, a race that has attracted a bunch of celebrity attention — mostly in favor of Nixon. Zephyr Teachout, who is running against James for attorney general, responded to Minaj’s backing of her opponent with a tweet that seemed to be an appeal to Cardi.

“I was in awe of @iamcardib dancing and performing while seven months pregnant at Coachella,” Teachout said in a tweet that appears to have since been deleted. “Pregnancy is not a handicap. Motherhood should not be a barrier to success.”