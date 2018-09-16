

Inverted Burberry umbrellas hang from rafters at the 2018 Wolf Trap Ball, held in partnership with the British Embassy on Saturday in Vienna, Va. (Doug Kapustin for The Washington Post)

There were real concerns Hurricane Florence would crash Saturday’s Wolf Trap Ball, but the night was clear, balmy and completely dry — an ironic end to the 2018 season.

“I would be remiss if I didn’t mention and thank our most special guest this season: the rain,” Wolf Trap President Arvind Manocha told the crowd. “In honor of this celebration of Great Britain, our theme this season was weather, and we made very special arrangements to feature the rain as often as we possibly could — almost every concert.”

The Burberry umbrellas hanging from the rafters served as a nod to British performers who graced the stage this year, to the ball’s across-the-pond theme and to weathering (pun intended) the challenges of an outdoor concert venue.

None of it dampened the spirits of the 900 guests — including British Ambassador Kim Darroch, former Virginia governor Terry McAuliffe (D), Rep. Barbara Comstock (R) and other members of Northern Virginia’s political, business and cultural elite — who raised a record $1.6 million for the performing arts center. Guests went home with a goody bag that included Walkers shortbread, but no umbrella. Seems like a missed opportunity, if you ask us.



From left, Daniel D’Aniello, chairman of the Wolf Trap Foundation Board of Directors, chats with ball co-chairman Don Irwin and Raj Ananthanpillai. (Doug Kapustin for The Washington Post)



From left, Gary Nakamoto chats with Rep. Barbara Comstock (R), along with Marc and Shaba Andersen at the event in Vienna, Va. (Doug Kapustin for The Washington Post)



Joe and Eva Vidulich are among the first on the dance floor as they enjoy British Invasion tunes performed by the Legwarmers. (Doug Kapustin for The Washington Post)



From left, Eddie Burke and Mekell Mikell pose with British Ambassador Kim Darroch. (Doug Kapustin for The Washington Post)



Hundreds pack the Filene Center stage at the ball. (Doug Kapustin for The Washington Post)



Democratic candidate for Congress, Jennifer Wexton, right, chats with Magaly and Thomson Hirst. (Doug Kapustin for The Washington Post)



Loren Hudziak, left, and Raluca Monet find a quiet spot to chat at the Wolf Trap Ball. (Doug Kapustin for The Washington Post)