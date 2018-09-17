

(Photo courtesy of Margaret Brennan)

It’s a boy for “Face the Nation” moderator Margaret Brennan and husband Yado Yakub.

On Sept. 11, the couple welcomed Eamon Brennan Yakub, whose delayed arrival allowed his CBS newswoman mom to sneak in a sit-down with Vice President Pence the previous weekend and to host a final show (on her due date!).

Brennan on Sunday posted a photo on Instagram of baby Eamon watching as John Dickerson filled in for her, calling the newborn a “long-time co-host, first time viewer.”

“A big thanks to @jdickerson & the entire FTN team for the warm welcome,” she added.