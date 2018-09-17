

“Modern Family” star Jesse Tyler Ferguson. (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Stand Up To Cancer)

Hey, isn’t that . . . Jesse Tyler Ferguson meeting up with a group of friends at the menswear shop the Tie Bar on Saturday?

The “Modern Family” star’s appearance was perfectly on-brand — he has an eponymous line with the boutique. But he wasn’t wearing one of his own designs, a spy tells us. Ferguson looked fresh from a SoulCycle session, we’re told, sporting a black SoulCycle shirt, black shorts, a hat and sunglasses. He apparently spiffed up later, though, posting pics on Instagram from the annual Human Rights Campaign dinner of himself and husband Justin Mikita in their black-tie best.