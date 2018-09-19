

Comedian Adam Devine. (Dan Steinberg/Invision/AP)

Actor and comedian Adam Devine first hit it big with his TV series “Workaholics,” a comedy he co-created and starred in alongside his frequent collaborators, Anders Holm and Blake Anderson. Since then, Devine’s roles in “Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates” and the musical “Pitch Perfect” films elevated him to the status of bona fide celeb.

Devine interrupted his nationwide stand-up comedy tour to trek to Washington to emcee the “World’s Biggest USO Tour,” an event for the armed forces and their families held at the Anthem on Sept. 12.

We snagged Devine backstage to pick his brain about his volunteer work, constantly being confused for a famous rocker and, of course, politics.

I have to ask. Do people ever confuse you with Adam Levine?

Yes. Definitely there’s a part of this crowd that thinks I’m Adam Levine from Maroon 5, and they’re very confused. They’re like, “Oh my God, he looks horrible. Has he gained 60 pounds and lost 11 inches? He’s atrocious.”

Have you ever met him?

Yeah, a couple times.

Did you guys discuss the mistaken identity issue?

It’s funny because I go up to him and he’s like, “Hey, man” — you know, like, knew me — and I’m like, “Hey man, I get it all the time, I’m sure you get it a lot, right?” And he’s like, “Not really.” I’m just like “Oh, well.”

It’s my favorite thing on Twitter when someone is tweeting at him but says me. At first I didn’t quite understand it when people would at me and would say like, “Oh, I love when Adam and Blake . . . ” — and then they wouldn’t tag Blake [Shelton], I think he wasn’t on Twitter way back then — “when they’re together they’re so phenomenal, I love their bromance.” This was [during] the first couple of episodes of “Workaholics,” and we were one of the first shows on Twitter and I’m like, “Blake [Anderson], you and me are a hit! We’re crushing it! We’ve gotta get rid of Anders!” And then we realized it was them from “The Voice” and were like, “Maybe we’ve gotta keep Anders.”

What’s your partnership like with the USO?

I did the holiday tour with them last year. It was so fun. I didn’t know what to expect. We went to Spain, Poland, Iraq, Afghanistan and the United Arab Emirates. We did 11 shows in five days in five countries. We were all over the place. To go there and see what they’re doing was pretty phenomenal, and to see their faces light up when they saw someone they recognized from TV . . . it was cool to see them get excited and forget about war for a little bit.

Honestly, I was on stage in Iraq, and I kind of don’t follow the news as closely as I probably should, and I didn’t realize that even though when we started the war we were fighting against Iraq, that now we’re fighting with Iraq against ISIS, and I look out and I see all these Iraqi men in uniforms as I’m onstage and I was in shock. I was like, “The guy at the guard tower, is he here right now? And all of these guys are being so cool about it?” And I go backstage and I’m like, “What’s going on?” and they’re like, “You don’t follow the news very much, do you?”



Comedian Adam Devine, right, emcees the “World’s Biggest USO Tour” alongside performers Florida Georgia Line at the Anthem in Washington on Sept. 12. (PRNewsfoto/USO)

Did you ever consider joining the military?

No, I had a bad accident when I was a kid, and I broke every bone in my legs.

Was that when you were in the children’s hospital?

Yeah. I was hit by a cement truck as an 11-year-old boy and couldn’t walk for two years and had to get 26 or so surgeries, so I think the military was out of the cards for me.

You’re very involved with volunteering for children’s hospitals now.

Yeah. Whenever I’m in town shooting a movie or wherever I’m at, if I have time, I try to run down to the children’s hospital and say hi to them. I went to the USO Warrior and Family Center at Walter Reed [on Sept. 12], and I was kind of mentioning I like to visit children’s hospitals, and they were like, “We have a pediatric unit, we’ll take you there right now.” So I was able to go there. I work a lot with Children’s Miracle Network, and they do a lot of really cool stuff for kids. It’s a lot of the same thing. Those kids aren’t at war, but they’re going through a lot. It’s amazing how they’re able to put smiles on their faces and get through the day, so I try to go and be a little song-and-dance man for them.

Have you been to D.C. before this?

I have. I did the Lincoln Theatre a few years ago, and it was when I was trying to [book the role in] “Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates.” And it was a blizzard, and the venue called me before the show and was like, “Hey, we think we should cancel. There’s a blizzard. We don’t think people are going to make it.” And I was like, “Even if I do the show for the like 50 people who show, I’m already here. I don’t want anyone to be disappointed, and we’ll refund every other ticket.” And they were kind of bummed because they were like, “Well, we’ve still got to staff.” But it was sold out. Every seat was filled. And it was such a good show. I knew the head of Fox at the time didn’t know if I was big enough to star opposite Zac Efron, so I was like, “We’ve got to prove to her that I’m big enough!” So I had the whole crowd chant “Mike and Dave, Mike and Dave!” My buddy filmed it, and then we sent it to the head of Fox and I got [the part]. So I love D.C.

D.C. is a very politically minded town. What are your thoughts on the current political cycle?

I vote but I really try to let people make up their own minds. It’s important to stay involved, and if you feel a certain way you should really get out there and vote. I have friends who are like, “My vote doesn’t matter — I live here and it always goes this way,” but this last political cycle shows you it really doesn’t always go a certain way, and if you want it to go a certain way you should get out and vote.

Washington isn’t a hub for the entertainment industry. What advice do you have for kids in D.C. schools who want to be an actor, comedian, etc., like you?

Well, what I love about D.C. is there are a lot of smart young people here. It’s important to act at the top of your intelligence and don’t dumb yourself down. That really is what will take you the furthest. Even when I do a silly, dumb joke, I try to have something behind it — something I’m satirizing, so it’s not just doing dumb comedy. Or if you are doing dumb comedy, you’re doing it with a purpose.

And try to make your own stuff. That’s what you have to do nowadays to make it.