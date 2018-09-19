

Alex Ovechkin at FedEx Field in Landover, Md., on Sept. 16. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Hey, isn’t that . . . Capitals golden boy Alex Ovechkin partying at Dirty Habit after Tuesday night’s game?

The Caps may have lost to the Boston Bruins, but Ovechkin still had reason to celebrate: He turned 33 this week. Ovi invited a crew of about 30 people to join him at the Penn Quarter joint, where they noshed on a variety of dishes including burrata, leg of lamb and truffle pasta, according to a spy.

The evening ended with guests singing “Happy Birthday” and presenting the Stanley Cup champion with a giant cake.

It was the second night of celebrations for the Capitals captain, who enjoyed a low-key dinner Monday at Peking Gourmet Inn in Falls Church, Va.