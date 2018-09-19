Figure skater Adam Rippon, the bronze medalist whose sparkle endeared fans at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang, South Korea, is adding another feather to his hat.
The 28-year-old announced on Twitter earlier this week he has donated one of his Olympic costumes — a bejeweled, blue-green, long-sleeved top, skin tight black pants and skates — to the National Museum of American History. The museum does not have immediate plans to display the glittery outfit, but the outspoken Rippon has some suggestions about its placement.
“Now, I just need to convince someone that they need to be next to the ruby slippers,” the “Dancing With the Stars” champion tweeted.
Since 1979, the museum has continuously displayed a pair of ruby slippers worn by Judy Garland in the 1939 film version of “The Wizard of Oz.” The sequined slippers underwent more than a year of conservation in 2017 and will return to public viewing in October.