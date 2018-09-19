

Adam Rippon competes during the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang on Feb. 17. (Harry How/Getty Images)

Figure skater Adam Rippon, the bronze medalist whose sparkle endeared fans at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang, South Korea, is adding another feather to his hat.

The 28-year-old announced on Twitter earlier this week he has donated one of his Olympic costumes — a bejeweled, blue-green, long-sleeved top, skin tight black pants and skates — to the National Museum of American History. The museum does not have immediate plans to display the glittery outfit, but the outspoken Rippon has some suggestions about its placement.

“Now, I just need to convince someone that they need to be next to the ruby slippers,” the “Dancing With the Stars” champion tweeted.

Since 1979, the museum has continuously displayed a pair of ruby slippers worn by Judy Garland in the 1939 film version of “The Wizard of Oz.” The sequined slippers underwent more than a year of conservation in 2017 and will return to public viewing in October.