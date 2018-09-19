

John Pence and Giovanna Coia. (Courtesy of Giovanna Coia)

Engaged: White House staffer Giovanna Coia and John Pence, a top aide for President Trump’s reelection campaign. (Each has even deeper roots in the Trump administration: Coia is a cousin of White House adviser Kellyanne Conway, and Pence is the nephew of Vice President Pence.)

“We’re getting married!!!!!!!!” Coia posted on Instagram alongside a picture of the happy couple (in which she’s sporting some blingy hardware on her left ring finger). We’re told the engagement even happened at a White House-adjacent location — the younger Pence popped the question in Lafayette Square across the street.

Coia, 24, is a White House press assistant whose father is Conway’s first cousin, and Pence, 28, is a senior adviser on Trump’s campaign. Before joining Trump’s staff, Coia worked for Conway’s polling firm and interned for Rep. Steve King (R-Iowa). Pence first joined the Trump campaign in August 2016.