

Ted Leonsis speaks during the Stanley Cup championship parade and celebration on the Mall on June 12. (Geoff Burke/USA Today Sports)

Washington Capitals owner Ted Leonsis, the billionaire CEO behind Monumental Sports and Entertainment, sold his luxury Georgetown condo for $2.65 million, about $600,000 below the original list price.

Leonsis originally bought the 2,500-square-foot, two-bedroom for $2.6 million in 2009. The high-end unit is in the coveted Wormley Row, a converted 1885 school house on Prospect Street just blocks from Georgetown’s retail hub on M Street NW. The condo first went on the market in April for $3.2 million. The deal was closed last month, according to the Washington Business Journal, and the home’s new owners are local entrepreneurs Smith and Julia Yewell.

Leonsis’s main residence is the secluded and historic 13-acre Marwood estate in Potomac, Md., where his son, Zach, was married last year.