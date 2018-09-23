

Actor Taye Diggs. (Lucas Jackson/Reuters)

On Friday night in Washington, an art-filled living room in Mount Vernon Square auditioned to be “the room where it happened.” Packed with potential investors and theater lovers, the private residence was the scene of a reception honoring actor Taye Diggs, who’s been in Washington the last two weeks workshopping his first directorial effort, “Thoughts of a Colored Man,” at Arena Stage.

On hand were local heavyweights such as Jan Adams, president and chief executive of JMA Solutions; Judith Batty, the ExxonMobil exec and Arena Stage’s Board of Trustees chair; Joyce and Thomas Moorehead, owners of multiple luxury car dealerships in Virginia; and Rashad Moore, chief executive of CodeStax. They were all there to toast Diggs, 47, while also “challenging” — not soliciting — the other folks in the room with deep pockets (billionaire Sheila Johnson was among them) to help launch the project, which is still in development.

“I have no idea where this is going,” said Diggs, dressed like an artiste straight out of Central Casting in a snakeskin-printed button-down, black sneakers with pink laces and a straw fedora. “To Broadway!” shouted producer Brian Moreland from the back of the room. Diggs added that “Thoughts of a Colored Man,” a play about black men exploring their identity and pushing against stereotypes, had changed the trajectory of his entire career.

“Unfortunately,” the actor said, “these days that we’re living in call for art like this.”

The play’s writer, Keenan Scott II, echoed Diggs: “I want it to be a representation of the now.” In a lengthy and impassioned speech about his work, Scott explained to the crowd, gathered with glasses of champagne, that he wanted the play to “knock down a wall.”

And with that, the reception’s attendees were challenged by the play’s early adopters to “lean in.” It wasn’t a pitch, but an opportunity to be in the room where it all began.