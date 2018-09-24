

From left, Gene Simmons, Eric Singer, Paul Stanley and Tommy Thayer of Kiss in 2012. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Hey isn’t that . . . rocker Paul Stanley at the Tysons Galleria and Montgomery Mall?

The guitarist and singer for the legendary group Kiss has added fine arts to his repertoire. His collection of art pieces, ranging from acrylic sculptures to paintings, are being displayed at Wentworth galleries across the country, including at the malls in Tysons and Bethesda.

Stanley (whose real name is Stanley Bert Eisen) stopped by Montgomery Mall for a few hours Friday night and visited the Tysons location on Saturday evening, according to posts on his Instagram.

The rocker was originally scheduled to make his Washington-area rounds on Sept. 14 and 15, but Hurricane Florence caused him to postpone his visit.