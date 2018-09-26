Hey isn’t that . . . Denzel Washington on Capitol Hill on Tuesday?
The famed actor was spotted walking the halls of the Russell and Dirksen office buildings, and riding the Senate subway in a black suit, sans tie, with the top button of his light blue shirt casually undone.
The two-time Oscar winner visited the Hill to chat with multiple senators including Sen. John Neely Kennedy (R-La.) and Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) about the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, for which Washington is a spokesman.
Reporters, Hill staffers and politicians such as Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) could not help but fangirl a bit over their run-ins with the megastar.
Tweets containing selfies with Washington and action shots of him making his way through the building flooded Twitter.
The hoopla around the superstar’s visit caused Washington’s name to trend on certain Twitter feeds, making some users nervous given the news as of late — until they realized there was no cause for concern.