

Denzel Washington rides an escalator near the Senate subway while visiting the U.S. Capitol on Sept. 25. (Michael Reynolds/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

Hey isn’t that . . . Denzel Washington on Capitol Hill on Tuesday?

The famed actor was spotted walking the halls of the Russell and Dirksen office buildings, and riding the Senate subway in a black suit, sans tie, with the top button of his light blue shirt casually undone.

Unlikely sighting in Russell basement a minute ago: Denzel! pic.twitter.com/rElsyLcc0t — Elizabeth Landers (@ElizLanders) September 25, 2018

The two-time Oscar winner visited the Hill to chat with multiple senators including Sen. John Neely Kennedy (R-La.) and Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) about the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, for which Washington is a spokesman.

Reporters, Hill staffers and politicians such as Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) could not help but fangirl a bit over their run-ins with the megastar.

Denzel Washington is in the Capitol and it’s safe to say that reporters (who are used to chit chatting with some of the most powerful people in the country) were way, way more starstruck by Denzel. — Nicholas Florko (@NicholasFlorko) September 25, 2018

Look who we ran into today visiting the Senate! Good to see Denzel Washington doing great work with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America @BGCA_Clubs pic.twitter.com/iuurrvQTYw — Senator Amy Klobuchar (@SenAmyKlobuchar) September 25, 2018

Tweets containing selfies with Washington and action shots of him making his way through the building flooded Twitter.

Ran into Denzel Washington today...literally haven’t stopped smiling 😍🤗 pic.twitter.com/QhlSk1wEfh — Morgan Butler (@Morgan_Butler11) September 25, 2018

Denzel Washington is in the Senate!!!! pic.twitter.com/8LI5NGLkfQ — Laura Barrón-López (@lbarronlopez) September 25, 2018

The hoopla around the superstar’s visit caused Washington’s name to trend on certain Twitter feeds, making some users nervous given the news as of late — until they realized there was no cause for concern.

So Denzel is safe? Thank Buddha's belly. I see #denzelwashington trending and I'm about to have a freaking heart attack.. pic.twitter.com/SBOUOiYKxe — JoelyGabs (@joelygabs) September 25, 2018